Ole Miss Falls Short Against Missouri 71-68

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss dropped a nail-biter that came down to the final seconds on the road against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night. They surrendered to the Tigers 71-68.

Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9 SEC) battled back-and-forth with the Tigers for 40 minuets of action. The Rebels were led on the floor by senior Breein Tyree who had 29 points. Tyree surpassed athletics director Keith Carter’s mark for seventh all-time in the Rebels record books for all-time points.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad had two other players reach double figures as Khadim Sy scored 14 and KJ Buffen added 13 of his own. Buffen also had a team-high eight rebounds.

Missouri (13-13, 5-8 SEC) was led by Xavier Pinson with 32 points.

The Rebels held the Tigers to 38 percent from the field and 27 percent from behind the arc. Ole Miss had trouble getting going from deep as they went 0-3 in the first half, but finished 3-13 at 23 percent.

Ole Miss got to the charity stripe 30 times and knocked down 23 for 77 percent. Mizzou finished going 23-27 from the free-throw line.

In the second half, Ole Miss went on a quick 5-0 run to take a one-point led 32-31 before Pinson scored eight quick points to give the Tigers the advantage. Missouri pushed their lead out to a 10-point lead twice.

In the final seconds, Tyree had a chance to send the game into overtime with two three-pointers that could not find the bottom of the net prior to the clock expiring.

Ole Miss returns to the Pavilion on Saturday as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

