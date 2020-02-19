Diamond Rebels Take on Alcorn State in a Midweek Tilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 17 Ole Miss baseball team returns to the diamond this afternoon as they play host to Alcorn State. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (2-1) is boasting a confident attitude coming off of a series victory over then No. 1 Louisville over the weekend. The Rebels offense smashed four home runs over the weekend with seven doubles.

Junior DH and first baseman Cael Baker had a great start as a Rebel picking up where he left off after winning the triple crown in JUCO. Over the weekend, he hit two home runs, a double, had five hits and drove in five runs against a highly-talented Cardinals pitching staff.

The Rebels also have junior shortstop Anthony Servideo who has been the catalyst at the top of the order. Servideo finished the weekend with a .500 average on five hits, a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Alcorn State comes to Oxford with a 2-1 record after taking part in the Andre Dawson Tournament as they defeated Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Braves lost Saturday’s game to Southern.

During the opening weekend, the Braves were led at the dish by outfielder Travaris Cole who hit at a .462 average with six hits, 9 RBIs, a double and was the only person on the team with two home runs, including a grand slam against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

This season, coach Bretton Richardson returns seven of eight starters in its starting lineup from last year that finished with a record of 14-31 and 7-16 mark in the SWAC.

Alcorn State’s pitcher George Osborne III has come out of the pen twice this season to pick up two saves in 3.1 scoreless innings of work. He only allowed two hits with a .167 average.

The projected starter for the Rebels will be RHP Greer Holston. Alcorn State’s hurler is TBA. Today’s game will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the diamond.

Fans can watch every pitch on the SEC Network + and follow HottyToddySprts on Twitter for live game updates.

