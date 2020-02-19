Baker Earns Golden Spikes Award Performance of the Week

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The accolades keep pouring in for junior DH Cael Baker as he received the Golden Spikes Award Performance of the Week one day after being named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

Baker helped lead the diamond Rebels as they took the series from No. 1 Louisville over the weekend to open the season. He went 5-for-12 at the dish (.417) with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The junior out of Gahanna, Ohio burst onto the scene with a two-home run game in the second contest of the weekend, going 4-for-4 with two homers, a double and four RBIs. He became the first Rebel since Cody Overbeck in 2008 to have a multi-homer outing within the first two games of the season. He’s also the only player since at least 1997 to have a multi-homer game within his first two games of wearing a Rebel uniform.

Prior to arriving at Ole Miss, Baker found success in junior college as he won the triple crown at Wabash Valley College last year, batting .506/.596/1.051 with 101 RBIs, 25 home runs and 80 runs scored. For his efforts, he was named the NJCAA Player of the Year.

The Rebels return to the diamond today as they host Alcorn State at 4 p.m.

