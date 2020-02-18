Tigers, Rebels Tangle in an SEC Showdown in Missouri

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss heads back on the road tonight as they tangle with the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (13-12, 4-8 SEC) looks to rebound against the Tigers after having a three-game winning streak snapped to No. 12 Kentucky in a nail-biter 67-62.

Senior Breein Tyree led the way on the court for the red and blue with 19 points. His sophomore teammates KJ Buffen and Blake Hinson added 13 points apiece.

The Somerset, NJ native (1,665) needs 17 points to tie UM Athletics Director Keith Carter’s (1,682) for seventh on the all-time scoring list.

The Rebels held the Wildcats to 9.1 percent from downtown as they connected on only 2 of 22 attempts.

Missouri (12-13, 4-8 SEC) is coming off of an 85-73 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. Against Auburn, Xavier Pinson and Dry Smith led the way with 28 points apiece.

On the season, Cuonzo Martin’s squad is led by redshirt junior guard Smith who is averaging 12.3 ppg assists (4.0 per game) and steals (2.1 per game). His 53 steals lead the SEC and rank 23rd nationally. Junior guard Mark Smith is right on his heels with tailing 10.9 ppg.

The Tigers are averaging 67.3 points per contest and allowing their opponents to score 65.2 ppg on average. As a team, they pull down 34.4 boards a game and give up 34.1 to the opposition.

Ole Miss and Missouri have met just 14 times with all 14 meetings coming since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012-13. The Rebels lead the all-time series 12-2 and have won 11 of the last 12 after sweeping the home-and-home series last season. Ole Miss and Mizzou have squared off six times in Columbia, with the Rebels holding a 5-1 advantage and claiming the last five contests.

Fans can watch all the action on the SEC Network or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Sports Network at 7:30 p.m.

