Sheriff’s Department to Move Out of Detention Center

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Renovations for the former Justice Court and DHS buildings are expected to cost about $1.4 million.

The two buildings, located east of the Lafayette County Detention Center, were left vacant when the court and DHS moved into the Lafayette County Business Complex last year.

With space getting tighter in the detention center, the two buildings were granted to the Sheriff’s Department.

Architect Tom Howorth said the project will be done in two phases with the DHS building being renovated first followed by the former courthouse building.

On Monday, during their regular meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved allowed the sheriff’s department to use and occupy the former Justice Court building during the first phase of the project.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Department is housed in the same building as the Detention Center. Sheriff Joey East said the DHS building will be the new home for the sheriff’s department, leaving more room inside the detention center for potential growth and future renovations.

The old Justice Court building will be used as a training center for deputies and investigators, East said.

The former DHS building was built in the 1930s so any plans for renovations have to be approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

“We are getting ready to send them plans this week or early next week,” Howorth said. “Once we get the green light from them, we’ll come back before you to ask to go out for bids.”

Howorth said that with building and permit fees, a 10 percent contingency and a furniture budget, the total project cost could be up to $1.8 million.

“But more likely we’re looking around $1.6 (million),” he said.

Supervisor Chad McLarty said he was fine with allowing the Sheriff’s Department to use the Justice Court building and voted to approve that request; however, he wasn’t happy with the cost numbers.

“I do have some problems with the total cost being of this magnitude,” he said Monday. “We are definitely going to have to discuss it a little more.”