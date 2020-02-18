Oxford Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 14-17, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 14-17, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.
Oxford Police Department issued 73 tickets, investigated 20 wrecks and the following reports.
2 911 hang-ups
16 alarms
2 ambulance assists
1 animal
6 careless driving complaints
7 civil matter
3 credit card fraud
1 discharging of fireworks in city limits
16 disturbing the peace complaints
4 domestic disturbances
2 harassments
3 improper parking complaints
2 larcenies
1 lost property
2 malicious mischief complaints
1 motorist assist
1 other agency assist
1 shoplifting
4 simple assault
13 suspicious activities
5 suspicious people
5 suspicious vehicles
4 vehicle searches
6 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
2 DUIs
1 DUI, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia
1 DUI and careless driving
1 domestic violence with simple assault and trespassing
1 domestic violence with simple assault
2 for false pretense
1 false pretense and possession of drug paraphernalia
3 possessions of drug paraphernalia
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, tint violation, no insurance and K9 search
3 public drunks
2 public drunks and fake ID
1 public drunk, disturbing the peace and malicious mischief
1 shoplifting
1 shoplifting and public drunk
1 warrant served and domestic disturbance
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated one wreck and the following reports:
8 agency assists
2 alarms
4 animal complaints
1 residential burglary (CR 251)
5 civil matters
1 death
6 disturbances
1 domestic violence
1 fraud
9 follow-ups
4 harassments
3 informational reports
3 juvenile complaints
2 littering/dumping
1 malicious mischief
3 noise complaints
1 petty theft
7 reckless driving complaints
11 service calls
1 suspicious activity
3 suspicious people
6 suspicious vehicles
4 transports
1 vandalism
8 welfare concerns
Deputies made the following arrests:
1 domestic violence
1 improper equipment, switched tag, DWLS and implied consent
2 careless driving complaints and DUI
1 improper equipment and DUI
1 DUI
1 driving with license suspended
University Police Department officers investigated five wrecks, made one arrest for DUI and running a stop sign and investigated the following reports:
1 petty theft
1 intoxicated person
1 fire alarm
2 ambulances
1 DUI and running a stop sign
Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:
8:22 a.m. – BMH – steam activated a smoke detector
8:39 a.m. – 208 Greenbriar Loop – resident activated a smoke detector