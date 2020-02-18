Oxford Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 14-17, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 14-17, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued 73 tickets, investigated 20 wrecks and the following reports.

2 911 hang-ups

16 alarms

2 ambulance assists

1 animal

6 careless driving complaints

7 civil matter

3 credit card fraud

1 discharging of fireworks in city limits

16 disturbing the peace complaints

4 domestic disturbances

2 harassments

3 improper parking complaints

2 larcenies

1 lost property

2 malicious mischief complaints

1 motorist assist

1 other agency assist

1 shoplifting

4 simple assault

13 suspicious activities

5 suspicious people

5 suspicious vehicles

4 vehicle searches

6 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

2 DUIs

1 DUI, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia

1 DUI and careless driving

1 domestic violence with simple assault and trespassing

1 domestic violence with simple assault

2 for false pretense

1 false pretense and possession of drug paraphernalia

3 possessions of drug paraphernalia

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, tint violation, no insurance and K9 search

3 public drunks

2 public drunks and fake ID

1 public drunk, disturbing the peace and malicious mischief

1 shoplifting

1 shoplifting and public drunk

1 warrant served and domestic disturbance

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated one wreck and the following reports:

8 agency assists

2 alarms

4 animal complaints

1 residential burglary (CR 251)

5 civil matters

1 death

6 disturbances

1 domestic violence

1 fraud

9 follow-ups

4 harassments

3 informational reports

3 juvenile complaints

2 littering/dumping

1 malicious mischief

3 noise complaints

1 petty theft

7 reckless driving complaints

11 service calls

1 suspicious activity

3 suspicious people

6 suspicious vehicles

4 transports

1 vandalism

8 welfare concerns

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 domestic violence

1 improper equipment, switched tag, DWLS and implied consent

2 careless driving complaints and DUI

1 improper equipment and DUI

1 DUI

1 driving with license suspended

University Police Department officers investigated five wrecks, made one arrest for DUI and running a stop sign and investigated the following reports:

1 petty theft

1 intoxicated person

1 fire alarm

2 ambulances

1 DUI and running a stop sign

Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:

8:22 a.m. – BMH – steam activated a smoke detector

8:39 a.m. – 208 Greenbriar Loop – resident activated a smoke detector