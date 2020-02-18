Ole Miss Baseball Game Cancelled Due to Weather

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball game this afternoon against the Arkansas State Red Wolves has been canceled due to weather, according to Ole Miss Athletics. 

Ole Miss baseball vs Louisville at Oxford-University Stadium/ Swayze Field on Feb. 14. Photo by Petre Thomas. 

Officials said the game has already been rescheduled. The Rebels and the Red Wolves will meet on the diamond April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for today’s game will be valid for that day.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond tomorrow when they play host to Alcorn State at 4 p.m.

