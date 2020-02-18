Ole Miss Baseball Game Cancelled Due to Weather

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball game this afternoon against the Arkansas State Red Wolves has been canceled due to weather, according to Ole Miss Athletics.

Officials said the game has already been rescheduled. The Rebels and the Red Wolves will meet on the diamond April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for today’s game will be valid for that day.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond tomorrow when they play host to Alcorn State at 4 p.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).