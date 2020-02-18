2 Alcorn State Students Died in Off-Campus Shooting

Two Alcorn State University students died Monday after being shot south of Port Gibson.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department received a call advising that multiple people had been shot at a residence off Highway 61 south of Port Gibson.

Deputies responded and were notified that four people, all students at Alcorn State University, had been shot. Two of the students, James Carr, 22 years of age of Itta Bena and Tahir Fitzhugh, 19 years of age, of Pennsylvania, died as a result of their injuries at a local hospital.

One additional student is being treated for his injury at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a fourth student is reported to have been injured during the shooting.

A person of interest has been identified and law enforcement authorities are attempting to locate him.

Hottytoddy.com staff report