Rebel DH Baker Tabbed as Co-SEC Player of the Week

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss junior Cael Baker was named Co-SEC Player of the Week by the league office on Monday after his performance at the dish to help propel the Rebels to knock off No. 1 Louisville Cardinals in the series.

Baker shares the honor with Arkansas All-American Heston Kjerstad.

The Gahanna, Ohio native in his first series with the Rebels showed his pop in the opening weekend. He went 5 for 12 with five hits, double, two home runs, two runs scored and drove in five runs against a highly-talented Cardinals pitching staff.

Baker finished the weekend with a .417 avg and a 1.000 slugging percentage through three games. In 12 trips to the plate, he drew a walk and was retired by strikeout only five times.

Baker and the Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday as they host the Red Wolves in the first part of a home-and-home series with Arkansas State. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network +.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).