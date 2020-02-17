Diamond Rebels Climb to No. 17 in D1Baseball Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team clinched the series over then the No. 1 ranked Louisville Cardinals by taking the final two games. On Monday, D1Baseball released its top 25 poll and the Rebels climbed up eight spots to No. 17 in the country.

Ole Miss (2-1) dropped the opening game to the Cardinals 7-2 (Friday) then stormed back the next two days (8-6 Saturday and 7-6 Sunday) to win the series behind a high powered offensive performance at the plate.

The Diamond Rebels smashed four home runs over the weekend – two by junior DH Cael Baker, a solo shot by Anthony Servideo and Tim Elko. The team also posted seven doubles in the series.

Louisville came into Swayze as the No. 1 team in the country, but after dropping two games have slid down two positions to No. 3.

Under Head Coach Mike Bianco’s era Ole Miss has never lost a home series to the No. 1 ranked team at Swayze. They are 5-0 in his tenure.

A total of nine SEC clubs have etched their names into the Top 25 this week. The Florida Gators led the way for the conference as they sit at No. 2. Other teams from the league are Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network +.

