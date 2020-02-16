Rebels Claim Series Over No. 1 Louisville

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 18 Ole Miss used a late-inning rally to secure the series from the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals with a 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss (2-1) got to the Cardinals’ staff in the home half of the seventh as they plated four runs to take the lead and did not look back.

The offense for the red and blue got rolling in the fifth as junior shortstop Anthony Servideo smashed his first home run of the season. He finished the day going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

In the seventh, the Rebels got going as Peyton Chatagnier got aboard on a hit by pitch followed up by a double to right-center by Ben Van Cleve. Servideo walked, Justin Bench got hit by a pitch that scored Chatagnier. Tyler Keenan and Cale Baker followed up as they singled to left for RBIs that plated three runs.

Freshman Derek Diamond cruised on the mound after the double surrendered to Zach Britton that gave the Cardinals an early 1-0 advantage. He then settled in and retired 10 straight Louisville batters until the fifth.

At the top of the fifth, Louisville had back-to-back home runs from Levi Usher and Ben Bianco.

Diamond’s day came to a close after tossing for 5.2 innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out one and gave up a free pass.

Once Diamond’s day was done coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen for the arm of Wes Burton who, over 2.1 innings, surrendered one run on no hits to pick up the victory.

The Rebels got Louisville’s starter, Luke Smith, in the sixth. He worked five-plus innings giving up three runs on five hits. The right-hander struck out eight Ole Miss sluggers and gave up two walks on the afternoon.

Louisville’s coach Dan McDonald brought Tate Kuehner (0-1) to the hill as he gave up three runs on one hit in just an inning of action.

The Cardinals used four other hurlers on the day to try to get the Rebels offense at bay.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to Arkansas State. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).