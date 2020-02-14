Ole Miss Puts Three-Game Winning Streak Up Against Kentucky

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss takes a three-game SEC winning streak into Rupp Arena on Saturday as they take the hardwood against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss (13-11, 4-7 SEC) senior Breein Tyree has been in the zone in the past three games, putting up 40 points against in-state rival Mississippi State in the 83-58 win on Tuesday night. He is the reigning SEC Player of the Week and is averaging 33.7 ppg over the three games.

Juniors Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy are averaging 18.2 and 12.3 points per game respectively in the last handful of contests.

Kentucky (19-5, 9-2 SEC) sits atop the conference standings alongside Auburn and LSU. The Wildcats have matched the Rebels’ winning streak by winning three straight of their own. Kentucky is 13-1 at home, the lone loss coming to the hands of Evansville (Nov. 12). Kentucky is one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the country, ranking second nationally in free throws made (456) and fourth in free throw percentage (78.9 percent). Immanuel Quickley is the nation’s second-best free throw shooter (92.5 percent) and leads the Wildcats in scoring (14.9 ppg). Nick Richards is right behind Quickley with 14.5 ppg behind a 66.3 field goal percentage (fifth nationally). Tyrese Maxey adds 13.9 ppg, while Ashton Hagans averages 12.4 ppg to go along with an SEC-leading 6.8 assists per game.

When the game is tipped off it will be the 121st meeting between the two schools. The Wildcats hold a 107-13 lead in the series, but two of the Rebels’ 13 all-time wins have come in the last 14 meetings. Ole Miss has two victories in Lexington, including a memorable victory nearly 22 years ago to the day (Feb. 14, 1998). However, Kentucky has won the last 11 matchups in Rupp Arena.

Fans can watch all the action on ESPN and listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).