Man Files Suit Against Water Valley Police, Sheriff’s Department for Alleged Abuse

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A Grenada man who claims he was beaten during a traffic stop in Water Valley in July 2019 has filed a suit against several people, agencies and the city of Water Valley.

The suit was filed Wednesday in the Federal Court in Oxford by attorney Carlos Moore on behalf of his client, Davidtron Logan. It names former Yalobusha County sheriff Lance Humphreys and deputies, Water Valley police chief M.W. King and officers, jail employees, the city of Water Valley and Yalobusha County.

The suit alleges that Logan was stopped at a roadblock on July 18 and asked to pull over since his driver’s license was suspended. The suit alleges several police officers from WVPD and the Sheriff’s Department started “beating” Logan by pushing, choking, punching and striking him while Logan was unarmed and detained in handcuffs.

The suit claims the abuse continued even after Logan was in handcuffs at the Water Valley Police Department.

“During the course of this unconstitutional assault, not one single deputy or officer attempted to stop the attack, intercede to prevent further abuse or offered proper medical assistance to Mr. Logan,” the lawsuit states.

A police officer drove Logan to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Hospital in Oxford. He was later transferred to The Med in Memphis.

Logan suffered three fractures to his face and was diagnosed with double vision, the suit states.

Two weeks after Logan’s arrest, Moore on his client’s behalf filed a $1 million insurance claim with the city of Water Valley.

Logan is suing for damages but an amount is not stated in the lawsuit.

In a statement to media in June, Humphreys said Logan tried to run after getting out his vehicle and ran toward the officers. He said Logan was tasered and apprehended by the law enforcement officers at the scene but denied that any of them beat Logan.

Logan was charged with driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, simple assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Humphreys lost his re-election bid during the August primary run-off.