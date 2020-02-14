Girl Scouts, RSVP Deliver Valentine’s Day Cards to Oxford Veterans

By Ashley Whitmer

OPC intern

Oxford veterans enjoyed an early Valentine’s Day present as Girl Scout Troop 13616 and RSVP volunteers visited the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford and delivered 155 Valentine’s Day cards.

The Veterans Home was a lively place on Tuesday as the Girl Scouts and RSVP volunteers went from room to room, delivering handmade Valentine’s Day cards to the veterans, and thanking them for their service.

“I like meeting the people and like seeing their reactions when we give them their cards,” said Madalyn Sullivan, a junior member of Girl Scout Troop 13616.

The Veterans look forward to the Girl Scouts coming back each year to deliver these cards and candy, as some have built friendships with Troop 13616 over the years.

“One thing that I think is super special about this project is it honors our Veterans, and I don’t know that there’s many projects out there that could be more important than honoring our Veterans,” said Shannon Sullivan, troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 13616. “The really special part about this project is not the cards and candy, but the opportunity it gives the Girl Scouts and volunteers to talk to the veterans, hear their stories and experiences, and get to know them.”

This is the third year that RSVP, in coordination with Girl Scout Troop 13616, has hosted the event at the Mississippi State Veterans Home and it is something that is anticipated every year.

“My favorite experience is getting to see everybody so happy about the cards and all together for Valentine’s Day,” said Ava Lee Joiner, junior member of Girl Scout Troop 13616.

The annual Valentine’s for Veterans event is planned to carry on for years to come with Troop 13616 and RSVP.

“I think it’s just an overall great opportunity for RSVP, the veterans and the Girl Scouts because it all loops in with one another,” said Marlee Carpenter, the volunteer representative for RSVP and volunteer coordinator for LOU Volunteer Connection. “You have like four generations of community members and volunteers who are working together as one just to provide a happy day.”

To learn more about the Oxford Park Commission and ways to get involved within the community, including through organizations like RSVP and Volunteer Connection, visit www.oxfordparkcommission.com or call 662-232-2380.