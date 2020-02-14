$1K Reward Offered in LC School Bomb Threat Case

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward to anyone who turns evidence for an arrest to be made on the individual(s) who made threats toward Lafayette County schools this week.

On Tuesday, the Sheriffs Department was notified by the Lafayette County School District that an anonymous message was written on a bathroom stall making threats for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Department was contacted again by an official with Lafayette County schools stating that some of the students and faculty had been airdropped a message that stated, “I am going to bomb all the Lafayette Schools today. Be careful and watch your back.”

The investigation is still ongoing and each law enforcement agency will continue to make an arrest. Contact Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477, with any information on this case.

Hottytoddy.com staff report