Sheriff Releases More Info on Morning Bomb Threat at Lafayette Schools

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating at least two threats of violence against the Lafayette County School District over the last two days with the latest occurring Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department was contacted by an official with Lafayette County schools stating that some of the students had been airdropped a message that stated, “I am going to bomb all the Lafayette Schools today. Be careful and watch your back.”

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Department deputies — with the assistance of UPD explosive detection K-9, OPD, school faculty and staff — deputies began a search of the high school and perimeter to make sure it was safe for students to leave the area.

Once the immediate area of the high school was cleared the remaining perimeter to the Lafayette County School Campus was searched and cleared and parents were notified via telephone and social media at about 11:15 a.m. that they could pick up their student.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, along with all local and federal agencies, are aggressively investigating the threats that have been made over the last couple of days and ask that anyone with information regarding these threats contact the LCSD Investigation Division at 662-234-6421.

Hottytoddy.com staff report