Plenty to do in Oxford to make Valentine’s Day Special

By Channing Martin

Hottytoddy.com intern

clmarti6@go.olemiss.edu

Romance is in the air, and the aromas of steak, shrimp and grilled oysters will be circling around the Square come Valentine’s Day.

Every year, talented chefs on the Square and in Oxford present their culinary expertise through their specials created exclusively for the occasion. With fine dining, wine and friendship, dinners are sure to have one of the most memorable Valentine’s Day experiences Oxford has to offer.

The town’s culinary talent steps it up each Valentine’s Day with their many specials and never fails to amaze the community. Choose your own unique experience with any of the restaurants listed below:

· Mesquite Chophouse: Dinner for Two Special- $140 per couple/$70 per person

· St. Leo: Grilled Oysters for $25, Lobster Spaghetti or split a Porterhouse for $75

· King’s Steakhouse: Drinks – $20 champagne, $3 house wine // tomahawk for two 44 oz.*reservations needed

· Ravine- Regular menu with some of the chef’s specialty offerings

· B.T.C. Old-Fashioned Grocery: A three-course meal “Made with Love Extravaganza” for lunch beginning at 11 a.m. for $16.99 per person. First course: fried plantains over a black-eyed pea and okra warm salad. Second course: Coffee-crusted Churrasco Steak served with Tempura-fried Lobster Tail over sweet potato mash and collard greens. Third course: mango lime tart on a ginger cookie crust.

Delectable food isn’t all Oxford has ready to serve this year. If food is better paired with fun, head over to Swayze Field to enjoy a baseball game with the Ole Miss Rebels at 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

If you want to get competitive, have a ball at Premier Lanes where they are running a “Pizza Bowl” discounted special, which includes a 14” one-topping pizza, a pitcher of soda and $19.50 per lane. How else will you get a “pizza” your companion’s heart?

If your love day looks a little calmer and more easygoing, make your way to Board and Brush to spend the evening sipping wine and painting a canvas as a couple for $68. Reservations are required.

Last, if Cupid’s bow has you feeling bold this Valentine’s Day and you want to make your love permanent with matching tattoos, don’t forget Oxford Tattoo, located at 1151 Frontage Road.

Whatever it may be, Oxford has plenty of ways to entertain you and your significant other this year.

Just because love isn’t in the cards this year doesn’t mean there’s no celebrating with your gal pals. The Graduate is hosting a Galentine’s Party Thursday from 4 p.m. until midnight featuring a puppy kissing booth sponsored by Mississippi Mutts, a build-your-own candy bar and various drink specials.

On Thursday, you can also be on the lookout for The Cookie Canvas’ pop-up shop, which will be located at 106 Pinecrest Drive right before Lamar Park. There will be cookie pops, single cookies, cookie sets and make-your-own dozen. Check out The Cookie Canvas on Instagram, @thecookiecanvasms, to see her designs when she releases them prior to Thursday’s event beginning at noon.

Flowers are indeed a staple every Valentine’s Day, and Oxford Floral is here to meet all of your floral needs. Located just off of Jefferson Avenue, Oxford Floral will create the arrangement of your dreams to give to your significant other on Valentine’s Day.

Take advantage of their delivery service if you do not have time to pick up or if you have a student in the area that you would like to send to.