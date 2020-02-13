Lafayette School District Receives Second Threat

Lafayette County Schools received an additional threat Thursday morning in a message that was airdropped to students and faculty at the high school.

The schools are currently on standby mode. According to a tweet sent out by the district, this morning parents can come to pick their children up.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE: Feb. 13, 2020 The Lafayette County Sheriffs Department has given the ALL CLEAR and students will be returning to their scheduled classes. Law enforcement will continue to have an increased presence throughout the day. — Lafayette Schools (@LafCo_District) February 13, 2020

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Sheriffs Department was notified by the Lafayette County School District of a written threat being made to the school. The anonymous threat was written on a bathroom stall making threats for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

“The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats seriously and have already been in contact with local and federal authorities and will investigate this incident to the fullest,” said Sheriff Joey East in a press release.

This a developing story. Follow HottyToddy.com for the latest.

HottyToddy Staff Report

