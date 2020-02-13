Brad Henderson Joins David Kellum in Ole Miss Baseball Radio Booth

For the first time in nine years, longtime Ole Miss baseball radio announcer David Kellum will have a new analyst next to him as the Rebels open the season.

From 2011 to 2019, Rebel great Keith Kessinger provided color and analysis for the Ole Miss radio network. He’ll step aside starting this season to watch his son, Chase, who is a sophomore pitcher for Northeast Mississippi Community College, as well as a Memphis signee. Replacing him is another Rebel legend, Brad Henderson.

“We’re super excited to have Brad Henderson in the booth,” said head coach Mike Bianco. “He’s certainly one of the all-time greats to put on a uniform here. It’s a big loss to lose Keith Kessinger, but we hit a home run being able to find somebody, not only that has name recognition but also coached at a Division I level and has a ton of knowledge. I think he’ll bring a lot to the broadcast booth with DK.”

Kellum enters his 42nd season on the call for Ole Miss baseball, a job he began while a senior at Lafayette High School. The campus radio station was in a pinch when the Rebels hosted the 1977 SEC Tournament, so Kellum stepped in and has essentially held the position ever since. He and fellow Mississippi broadcasters John Cox (USM) and Jim Ellis (MSU) are all tied at 42 years of experience apiece, second only to Louisiana Tech’s Dave Nitz (45th year).

Kellum’s career includes play-by-play announcing for all of Henderson’s decorated four-year career in Oxford, and he anticipates having as much fun calling games with Henderson as he did watching Henderson play in red and blue.

“Brad was an incredible player and it was a joy to call his games. When Brad Henderson stepped to the plate, you knew that something special was about to take place. He could really swing a bat and was a big fan favorite,” Kellum said. “I really look forward to having him join me now in the radio booth. His playing and coaching experience on this level will bring excellent insight. He has a good personality and fans should get great satisfaction in hearing Brad. It doesn’t hurt that he loves Ole Miss to the core, which gives us something in common.”

Henderson played his freshman season under another legendary Rebel, Don Kessinger, and played the final three years of his career under Pat Harrison. He left Ole Miss as the all-time hits leader at 298, a record he still holds. Henderson also tops the Rebel history book in doubles (60), runs scored (198) and total bases (494).

A native of Starkville, Mississippi, Henderson was a two-time All-SEC selection at second base and was an honorable mention All-American in 1999. After his stellar playing career, Henderson was selected in the 24th Round of the 1999 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and played two professional seasons.

“It feels great being back in Oxford and at Swayze,” Henderson said. “It’s an honor to work alongside David Kellum and be a part of this 2020 Rebel baseball journey.”

Henderson also spent time as a coach, serving as an assistant under Keith Kessinger at Arkansas State. As Henderson takes over in the radio booth, Kessinger will still call a few select games in the TV booth for Ole Miss’ SEC Network+ broadcasts early this season.

Henderson will make his debut as Ole Miss opens the 2020 season on Friday, February 14 against No. 1 Louisville.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

