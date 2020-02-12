Rebels Dominate State with High Energy Offense

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Senior Breein Tyree continued his hot streak on the court as he set a new career-high 40 point performance in Ole Miss’ 83-58 victory over in-state rival the Mississippi State Bulldogs Tuesday night inside the Pavilion.

“Tyree the last couple of weeks, that’s as good as any guard in college basketball,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said.

In the second half, the Somerset, NJ native posted 27 points to outscore the Bulldogs who only scored 24 in the half.

“(Tyree) is playing downhill and is just so fast. He got into a great zone at the end and just started making three’s,” Davis said.

Ole Miss (13-11, 4-7 SEC) got off to a rough start in the contest in foul trouble that dug them in a hole. The Rebels were not able to drive the ball to the goal.

“Khadim (Sy) settled, Blake settled and (State) keep going to the post and were getting fouled,” Davis said.

Sy played his best SEC game, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the first half. The junior added a team-high eight rebounds to his stats column.

Junior Devontae Shuler added 16 points to the game for the Rebels.

Mississippi State (15-9, 6-5 SEC) had three different scorers reach double figures in the game including Reggie Perry with 24 points and eight boards. He was joined by D.J. Stewart Jr. (16) and Robert Woodard II (12).

The Rebels held Mississippi State’s offense to only 58 points while shooting 36.7 percent from the field. The Bulldogs went 2 of 16 from behind the arc.

Mississippi State had trouble with the Rebels’ one-three-one defense and only made seven second-half field goals.

“We’ve got some big wins while doing it. With the foul trouble, we got it going earlier than the second half,” Davis said.

Ole Miss has now won three back-to-back SEC contests. The team travels to the bluegrass state of Kentucky to battle the No. 12 Wildcats on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN.

