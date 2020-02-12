Oxford Crime & Fire Calls From Feb. 11, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 11, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued nine tickets, investigated six wrecks and the following reports.

1 911 hang-up

4 alarm calls

1 vehicle burglary

2 careless driving complaints

3 civil matters

1 code enforcement

1 credit card fraud

2 disturbing the peace complaints

1 improper parking

1 lost property

1 malicious mischief

1 motorist assist

1 noise violation

1 phone harassment

4 suspicious activities

1 suspicious person

4 welfare check

OPD made the following arrests:

4 public drunks

1 public drunk and disorderly conduct

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made no arrests, investigated four wrecks and the following reports:

6 agency assist

2 alarms

3 animal complaints

1 residential burglary (CR 528)

1 civil matter

1 disturbance

3 follow-ups

2 harassments

2 reckless driving complaints

1 road obstruction

6 service calls

1 suspicious vehicle

2 transports

2 welfare concerns

University Police Department officers investigated two wrecks and the following reports:

1 vandalism

1 disturbance

Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:

4:55 a.m. – 5:40 & 6:24 – Oxford Elementary – trouble with a pull station fire alarm

11:41 p.m. – 632 N. 14th No. 4 – assisted EMS with carrying a patient down a flight of stairs

4:07 a.m. – Pittman Hall – alarm panel malfunction