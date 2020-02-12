OPD Assists in Arrest of Grenada Man in Prostitution Bust

The Oxford Police Department, along with members from the Northeast and Northwest Mississippi Human Trafficking Taskforce, conducted operations aimed at combating human trafficking recently that led to the arrest of a Grenada man.

On Thursday, Nicholas Pittman, 23, of Grenada, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit robbery. Pittman was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $25,000.

During the operation, other misdemeanor arrests were made for procuring prostitution.

“The Oxford Police Department is committed to working with our Human Trafficking Taskforces to combat this serious issue,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen in a press release. “We want to especially thank our team of victim support services that provided medical and counseling assistance to our victims.

“The Oxford Police Department would like to extend a special thank you to the FBI, MBI, MDOT, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics, Southaven Police Department, Hernando Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and The Center for Violence Prevention for assisting in the operation.”

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. If you are a victim of human trafficking and need assistance contact the Center for Violence Prevention at 1-800-266-4198 for victim’s services.

Hottytoddy.com staff report