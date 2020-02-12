LC Sheriff’s Department to Increase Presence at Schools After Written Threat

A threatening message on a bathroom stall at a Lafayette County school has put local law enforcement, school officials and parents on guard.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Lafayette County School District of a written threat being made to the school. The anonymous threat was written on a bathroom stall making threats for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is unknown exactly when the threat was written or how long it has been on the wall at this time.

“The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats seriously and have already been in contact with local and federal authorities and will investigate this incident to the fullest,” said Sheriff Joey East in a press release Tuesday night.

There will be an increase in law enforcement presence over the next couple of days in and around the Lafayette County schools as a precautionary measure.

“We want every parent and child to know that we are there to keep them safe,” East said.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the LCSD Investigation Division at 662-234-6421.

Hottytoddy.com staff report