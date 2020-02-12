Blog: Don’t Give Up on Your Resolutions

By Amy Pietrowski

for Hottytoddy.com

We’re just one month into the new year, and those resolutions we made are still within reach. Don’t give up now.

If you do find yourself falling off track, maybe it just means it’s time to reassess your goals. Ask yourself: What is holding you back? Were your goals too big or too hard to manage? Did you get too busy with work or family responsibilities?

There will always be excuses to fall back on. Instead of quitting, however, maybe you need to develop daily habits that will help ensure your resolutions are a success. That habit may mean packing your gym bag and putting it in your car every night. It may be finding a friend to go on daily walks with you. It may be pre-packing your meals so you don’t end up running to eat food that’s not part of your diet, thus hindering you from losing weight.

As you start developing these habits, make sure they’re something manageable to which you can commit. That may mean reducing a 30-minute walk or an hour gym time into shorter stints. The point is, don’t skip it.

There are days when I drag myself into the gym and can only push myself for 10 minutes before I mentally can’t do it anymore. But, I’m in that gym, and by going, even for a shorter time, I’m ensuring I won’t lose the habit of exercise.

There are personal rewards in not giving up on yourself! You will feel so much better. Achieving your goals, no matter how big or small is empowering and can have the potential to change your life. Try it.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Amy Pietrowski is an Oxford-based attorney at Pietrowski Law Practice, working primarily in DUI Defense, Criminal Defense and Family Law. She can be reached at pietrowski@lawyer.com. View her complete bio here.