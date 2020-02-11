Crime and Fire Reports from Feb. 10, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 10, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued 25 tickets, investigated 11 wrecks and the following reports.

3 alarms

1 animal complaint

1careless driving complaint

1 civil matter

3 credit card frauds

2 disturbing the peace complaints

2 domestic disturbance

1 lost property

1 motorist assist

1 phone harassment

1 property damage

1 simple assault

4 suspicious activities

1suspicious person

2 vehicle searches

2 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

2 simple assaults

1 trespassing

1 warrant served

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made one arrest for contempt of court and investigated the following reports:

5 agency assist

2 civil matters

1 domestic violence

3 follow-ups

1 harassment

1 road obstruction

4 service calls

1 suspicious vehicle

5 transports

1 unauthorized use of a vehicle

2 welfare concerns

9 service process

University Police Department reports are unavailable until further notice due to a website issue.

Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:

10:00 a.m. – University Airport – call canceled

3:33 p.m. – 739 Shady Oaks Circle – call canceled

4:40 p.m. – Crossroads Animal Clinic – call canceled

5:21 p.m. – Manning Way – wreck – subject refused to be transported by EMS

Hottytoddy.com staff report