Women Arrested After Failing to Return Rental Car

An Oxford woman was arrested recently after failing to return a rental car.

On Jan. 28, OPD took a report from Enterprise Rent-A-Car about a vehicle that was rented and had not been returned and the person who had the vehicle was not paying for it.

Janeice Cohran, 33, of Oxford was identified as the person who rented the vehicle. The business signed charges for embezzlement under contract on Cohran.

On Feb. 1, Cohran was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge.

The vehicle was returned to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Hottytoddy.com staff report