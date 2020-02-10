Two Women Arrested for Felony Shoplifting

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Depot Antique Mall for a shoplifting report.

Two female suspects were quickly identified as Tina Randall, 47, and Connie Quick, 45, both of Oxford.

Officers learned both females had multiple convictions for shoplifting so warrants for felony shoplifting were obtained.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested both suspects and transported them to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were both given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge.

