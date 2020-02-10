Starkville Man Arrested in Oxford for Vehicle Burglary

On Monday, officers with the Oxford Police Department were called to a residence on Massee Circle for an auto burglary.

A witness was able to provide officers with the tag number for the suspect vehicle. Investigators were able to determine that Octavious McMullen, 20, of Starkville was the one seen in the victim’s car.

An arrest warrant was issued for McMullen and he was arrested in Oxford on Feb. 6 after a traffic stop. He was subsequently taken to Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with one count of auto burglary.

He was given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge but was placed on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Hottytoddy.com staff report