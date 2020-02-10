Senior Breein Tyree Tabbed as SEC Player of the Week

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree was named the SEC Player of the week by the league office on Monday after leading the Rebels to back-to-back victories over South Carolina and Florida last week.

The Somerset, NJ native averaged 30.5 ppg in the two contest shooting 52 percent from the field and 63.6 percent (7 of 11) from beyond the arc. He also got to the line, making 12 of 15 free throws for an 80.0 percent clip. Tyree was the highest scorer in both contests, continuing to lead the conference in scoring during SEC play at 22.8 ppg.

Against the Gamecocks, Tyree set a new career-high with 38 points in the 84-70 win. It was the fourth-highest scoring game by an SEC player this season and the most by a Rebel in a game since 2016. With the performance, he jumped from 12th into the top 10 of the Ole Miss all-time scoring list. Playing all 40 minutes, Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, including 11 of 13 at the free-throw line. The third time this season that he eclipsed the 30-point mark.

On Saturday, Tyree led the Rebels with 23 points against Florida that moved him into ninth all-time on the scoring list. As he pulled down his 12th 20-point game of the season and 34th of his career; it was also the sixth out of 10 conference games for the leading scorer in SEC play. On the defensive end, Tyree recorded a pair of steals and limited Florida’s Andrew Nembhard to five points on 2 of 9 shooting. He helped the Rebels hold the Gators to a season-low 51 points, their best defensive effort in an SEC game since 2015.

In his final season as a Rebel, Tyree is having a huge senior season. Along with leading the league in scoring during conference play (22.8 ppg), Tyree averages 19.0 ppg on the overall season. He is shooting 45.1 percent from beyond the arc in SEC play, ranking second in the conference. Tyree is the only player in SEC play to rank in the top five in three-point percentage (2nd-45.1 percent) and top 10 in field goal percentage (7th-45.5 percent).

Ole Miss returns to the hardwood on Tuesday as they play host to in-state rivals Mississippi State inside the Pavilion. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

