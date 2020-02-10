Oxford Crime & Fire Calls From Feb. 7-9, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 7-9, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued 28 tickets, investigated 24 wrecks and the following reports.

10 alarms

4 ambulance assists

4 animal complaints

3 careless driving complaints

2 civil matters

1 credit card fraud

14 disturbing the peace complaints

1 domestic disturbance

1 harassment

3 improper parking complaints

1 larceny

2 lost properties

2 malicious mischief

2 motorist assist

1 property damage

1 shoplifting

1 simple assault

11 suspicious activities

6 suspicious people

5 suspicious vehicles

1 trespassing

5 vehicle searches

3 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 burglary

1 DUI and careless driving

1 DUI, no insurance and failure to yield

1 DUI, careless driving and no insurance

1 DUI-second and careless driving

1 DUI-second, suspended driver’s license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia

2 disorderly conduct

1 disturbing the peace

1 domestic violence-simple assault and malicious mischief

1 no driver’s license, no insurance and seat belt violation

1 possession of drug paraphernalia

1 possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic disturbance

1 possession of drug paraphernalia and fake ID

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, noise violation and following too close

1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to comply

1 possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of color of lighting devices

2 public drunks

1 simple assault

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and the following reports:

4 accidents

2 simple assault

3 agency assists

4 animal complaints

3 disturbances

2 follow up

1 harassment

1 juvenile complaint

1 petit larceny

1 reckless driving

1 road obstruction

2 service calls

1 sexual assault

2 suspicious activity

8 suspicious persons

4 transports

8 welfare concerns

9 service process

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 DUI other

1 writ to take custody

University Police Department reports are unavailable until further notice due to a website issue.

Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:

02/07 – 07:33 – Kappa Sigma house – maintenance activated the fire alarm system

02/07 – 07:54 – The Inn at Ole Miss – cooking activated kitchen smoke detector

02/07 – 08:06 – The Jackson Ave. Center – working of the roof activated a fire alarm detector

02/07 – 09:58 – West Jackson / Five Guys area – wreck no injuries

02/07 – 15:09 – The Sipp 400 S. Lamar #A2 – call canceled

02/07 – 16:05 – N. Lamar / Chancery Bldg. – one-vehicle wreck – no injury

02/07 – 20:06 – Laurel Grove – medical assist – no ambulance available – patient had to be transported to the ER by a friend

02/08 – 05:03 – Canterbury Crest #119 – cooking activated a smoke detector

02/08 – 18:47 – 606 Park Lane – smell of gas – checked inside apt. and around the building and nothing found

02/08 – 22:40 – North Parking Garage 72 Ridge Loop – fire alarm pull station malfunction

02/09 – 23:28 – Home 2 Suites – power flicker due to the storm activated the fire alarm system

02/09 – 23:44 – Augusta Dr. – fire alarm malfunction