Oxford Crime & Fire Calls From Feb. 7-9, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 7-9, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.
Oxford Police Department issued 28 tickets, investigated 24 wrecks and the following reports.
10 alarms
4 ambulance assists
4 animal complaints
3 careless driving complaints
2 civil matters
1 credit card fraud
14 disturbing the peace complaints
1 domestic disturbance
1 harassment
3 improper parking complaints
1 larceny
2 lost properties
2 malicious mischief
2 motorist assist
1 property damage
1 shoplifting
1 simple assault
11 suspicious activities
6 suspicious people
5 suspicious vehicles
1 trespassing
5 vehicle searches
3 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
1 burglary
1 DUI and careless driving
1 DUI, no insurance and failure to yield
1 DUI, careless driving and no insurance
1 DUI-second and careless driving
1 DUI-second, suspended driver’s license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia
2 disorderly conduct
1 disturbing the peace
1 domestic violence-simple assault and malicious mischief
1 no driver’s license, no insurance and seat belt violation
1 possession of drug paraphernalia
1 possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic disturbance
1 possession of drug paraphernalia and fake ID
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, noise violation and following too close
1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to comply
1 possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of color of lighting devices
2 public drunks
1 simple assault
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and the following reports:
4 accidents
2 simple assault
3 agency assists
4 animal complaints
3 disturbances
2 follow up
1 harassment
1 juvenile complaint
1 petit larceny
1 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
2 service calls
1 sexual assault
2 suspicious activity
8 suspicious persons
4 transports
8 welfare concerns
9 service process
Deputies made the following arrests:
1 DUI other
1 writ to take custody
University Police Department reports are unavailable until further notice due to a website issue.
Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:
02/07 – 07:33 – Kappa Sigma house – maintenance activated the fire alarm system
02/07 – 07:54 – The Inn at Ole Miss – cooking activated kitchen smoke detector
02/07 – 08:06 – The Jackson Ave. Center – working of the roof activated a fire alarm detector
02/07 – 09:58 – West Jackson / Five Guys area – wreck no injuries
02/07 – 15:09 – The Sipp 400 S. Lamar #A2 – call canceled
02/07 – 16:05 – N. Lamar / Chancery Bldg. – one-vehicle wreck – no injury
02/07 – 20:06 – Laurel Grove – medical assist – no ambulance available – patient had to be transported to the ER by a friend
02/08 – 05:03 – Canterbury Crest #119 – cooking activated a smoke detector
02/08 – 18:47 – 606 Park Lane – smell of gas – checked inside apt. and around the building and nothing found
02/08 – 22:40 – North Parking Garage 72 Ridge Loop – fire alarm pull station malfunction
02/09 – 23:28 – Home 2 Suites – power flicker due to the storm activated the fire alarm system
02/09 – 23:44 – Augusta Dr. – fire alarm malfunction