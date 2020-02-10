Man Charged With Burglarizing Oxford Barbershop

An Oxford man was arrested Friday for allegedly breaking into a local barbershop.

According to the Oxford Police Department, investigators were called to Don & Dale’s Barber Shop Friday in regard to a commercial burglary. The suspect made entry by kicking in the back door and ended up stealing cash and checks.

Investigators gathered evidence and video footage from nearby businesses and determined and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and gathered photos of the suspect, later identified as Ryan Jones, 21, of Oxford.

A few hours later, Jones was spotted by a K9 officer in which he initiated a traffic stop on him. Jones was arrested and taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

He was charged with commercial burglary and booked on a $20,000 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report