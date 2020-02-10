Kappa Kappa Gamma Leads Feed the Hunger Pack-A-Thon Event

By Katelyn McKinney

Hottytoddy.com intern

kamckin@go.olemiss.edu

Kappa Kappa Gamma is once again gearing up for the Feed the Hunger Pack-a-Thon – an annual event where volunteers participate in a hands-on experience putting together meal packets. They are then shipped to at-risk children in Feed the Hunger programs all across the world.

The Pack-A-Thon will take place Feb. 21 and 22 at Oxford-University United Methodist Church. The event’s mission is to pack meals for children all across the world—from Asia, Africa, Haiti to rural Kentucky—who do not have access to nutritious food.

Feed the Hunger is a Christian mission organization that provides help to people in need. The organization seeks to meet the needs of three target audiences: at-risk children in America and overseas, those in crisis situations such as refugees and victims of natural disasters, and ethnic groups.

“When I lived in the Philippines for three months, we used meal packs like these to prepare meals for the communities in the slums of Manila,” said Carsen Daniel, Kappa Kappa Gamma’s philanthropy chair. “It may be the only nutritious meal these people got that week. It was heartbreaking to see but heartwarming to know that organizations like Feed the Hunger exist that want to make a change and do something about it.”

In only a few hours time, a whole group of people can pack hundreds to thousands of meals to those who are in need, Daniel said.

“I benefit from this event by giving back to those who aren’t as fortunate and have a great time with friends around me,” says Madison Casey, a Pack-A-Thon volunteer. “It is truly a good philanthropic service coming from the heart.”

Anyone can register to volunteer for the event and can do so by emailing olemissfth@gmail.com or registering online here. There is no registration fee, but donations are encouraged.