JSU President Resigns After Arrest, Alumni Challenging IHL

By Ashley F.G. Norwood

for Mississippi Today

The Jackson State University National Alumni Association is challenging the process for selecting leaders of the state’s universities.

The alumni association and other JSU advocates are developing a strategy to “revise the Institutions of Higher Learning Board policy, as it relates to the search process, before the next institutional executive officer search in the state of Mississippi,” Yolanda R. Owens, president of the JSU National Alumni Association, said in an open letter to alumni and the IHL board members.

Dr. William B. Bynum, president of Mississippi Valley State University, was designated Monday the preferred candidate for president of Jackson State University by the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees search committee.

“The process itself is not something that I think at this point in time is the major hot topic of conversation. It’s having the right candidate who has the experience and knows what the challenges are,” IHL Commissioner Glenn Boyce responded.

To read the remainder of the article, please follow this link to Mississippi Today’s website.