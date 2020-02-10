Area Flood Warning Issued Until Early Wednesday

By Luke Little

Hottytoddy.com intern

lblittle@go.olemiss.edu

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a flood warning for the Little Tallahatchie Canal near New Albany, with expectations of minor flooding and constant showers locally.

As of Monday morning, the canal’s stage was around 16 ft. and is expected to rise past the flood stage of 25 ft. by Tuesday. Once the stage reaches 25 ft., extensive crop land flooding can occur, mainly between State Highway 30 and County Highway 46.

“Water is beginning to cover the unpaved portion of Union County Highway 47 near Mud Creek,” according to the NWS. “In addition to anticipated lowland flooding over the watch area, the threat of river flooding will increase significantly through midweek.”

Showers will continue to downpour through to the weekend, with Oxford and the surrounding Lafayette area forecasted to receive around six to seven inches of rain by Thursday.

“These showers and thunderstorms will gradually shift southward along an advancing cold front this afternoon. This cold front will slow as it moves into central Mississippi tonight,” the NWS reports.

Flooding is expected to subside by Wednesday at 8 a.m.