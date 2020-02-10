Ant Infestation in Ole Miss Residence Halls Continues

Story contributed by Erin Donaldson and Marissa McCardell

University of Mississippi on-campus residents continue to experience ant problems in their residence halls including Crosby, Pittman, Stockard, Stewart and Hefley Halls. Some students recall dealing with the pests since they returned from Christmas break.

“They’ve been on the headboards, in the beds, on the ground, the tables and our desks and even our water fountains and in our lobbies. It’s just kind of gross to live in,” said freshman Kate Martin.

Residents say they have had to take matters into their own hands. Martin says that spraying disinfectants such as Lysol and Febreeze directly onto the ants has become a common practice for those in the dorms.

Local exterminator, Matt Jones, said that ants inside the dorms have a lot to do with the rainy and cold weather that is pushing them to come inside warm buildings. However, sugary foods and trash lying around can make the problem worse.

“They’re attracted to sugar and grease, anything that they can smell,” Jones said.

Dorm resident, Allie Hunter, says she and her roommate have been extra cautious while eating inside their room to keep the unwanted guests out.

“Every night me and my roommate must be careful to pick up all of our food from our dinner because if we left one crumb on the floor, we knew the ants would be coming in very soon. Recently, it’s uncontrollable,” Hunter said.

While students wait for more help from the university, Jones says a few household remedies may do the trick.

“Vinegar and water or lemon juice and water because they go off the smell, and when they’re taking the food back to their nest, that interrupts their smell so they can’t get back in,” Jones said.

While most ants are harmless, some can bite and even carry infectious bacteria that can ultimately contaminate food or cause illness. According to InsectCo, storing food properly, setting up traps and using ant spray are some of the best ways to keep them out of your dorm room.

While there are many tips and tricks to keep ants and other bugs out, Jones said that, “the best tip I can give is to call a professional.”

The University’s Department of Student Housing declined to speak on the infestation.