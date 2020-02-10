Alleged Apartment Rental Scammer Turns Himself into OPD

A recent scam involving a fake apartment rental has resulted in a second arrest.

In December, Shanterica Gillard, 22, was arrested after a victim reported he had paid her $805 to rent an apartment that wasn’t arrested. She falsely identified herself as an Oxford police officer during the transaction.

On Monday, Edward Phillips, 26, of Coldwater turned himself into OPD after a warrant was issued for his arrest for conspiracy to commit a crime for his alleged role in the scam.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report