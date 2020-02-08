Pharmacy Student Receives ACCP Student Travel Award

University of Mississippi pharmacy student Victoria Miller received the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Student Travel Award, which assisted her in attending two of the organization’s annual meetings.

Miller, originally from Hartselle, Alabama, was an honoree at the 2018 meeting in Seattle and the 2019 conference in New York. The fourth-year student pharmacist joined other students, residents and practitioners from across the country to learn more about clinical pharmacy and the profession.

“I felt excited and honored when I was notified about receiving the travel award,” Miller said. “Being a fourth-year student, it is difficult to work enough in order to help fund these trips, and this award helped me attend this clinical meeting and prepare for residency applications and interviews.”

Attending the conferences, along with her involvement in ACCP, has helped Miller grow personally and professionally. ACCP has provided opportunities to network, learn about a variety of clinical topics and develop leadership skills while she worked with its Student Network Advisory Committee.

“ACCP has inspired me to set higher goals for myself and be more involved with pharmacy organizations on a local and national level,” Miller said. “I am honored to have been a part of this amazing organization that truly caterers to its student and pharmacist members, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities that ACCP has given me.”

After graduation, Miller hopes to complete a pharmacy residency and obtain board certification in critical care, with plans to ultimately practice at a large academic medical center.

She encourages all students interested in clinical pharmacy to attend an ACCP meeting, especially the “Emerge from the Crowd” programming that advises students on how to stand out when applying for residencies and jobs.

“It’s always great to see motivated student pharmacists like Victoria selected for these competitive awards,” said David D. Allen, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “Victoria is an excellent representative for Ole Miss pharmacy, and I can’t wait to see her impact on the future of the profession.”

By Whitney Tarpy

