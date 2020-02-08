Ole Miss Takes Care of Florida at the Pavilion

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Florida Gators 68-51 Saturday afternoon in the Pavilion behind a strong defensive performance throughout the game.

“That’s the best that we’ve defended for 40 minutes. I’m so proud of our team down the stretch,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “The game was at 10 or 12 (point difference), and we just kept getting stop after stop.”

Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7 SEC) was led on the floor by senior Breein Tyree with 23 points in the game.

The Rebels did a good job containing Florida’s scorer Andrew Nembhard with five points, five assists and three rebounds.

“Andrew Nembhard, he’s one of the best I’ve seen off of ball screens. Breein (Tyree) wanted to guard him. He talked about it for two days,” Davis said. “I thought Breein did an unbelievable job on Nembhard because he’s a handful, he gets everybody going.”

In the game, Tyree was joined in double figures by Devontae Shuler (14) and KJ Buffen (14).

“Those guys played like a really good college backcourt today,” Davis said. “Breein, he had 23, but he affected the game in so many ways. Devontae (Shuler) got big steals, had hands on balls everywhere. Devontae, three rebounds, Breein got four. Devontae, three steals, Breein two. Devontae, five assists, two turnovers. They were terrific today.”

Florida was held to just 33 percent from the field in the game as Ole Miss shot 47 percent.

Ole Miss welcomes the Mississippi State Bulldogs into town on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

