Ole Miss Places 71 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss had 71 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced today by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
A total of 1,066 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Grades are based off the 2019 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Rebel football led the way with 24 honorees, followed by 22 from the Rebel men’s (seven) and women’s (15) cross country teams, 15 from soccer and 10 from volleyball.
Men’s Cross Country (7)
Michael Coccia – Managerial Finance
Baylor Franklin – General Business
Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry
Tyler Moore – Mechanical Engineering
Nick Moulai – Exercise Science
Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering
Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering
Women’s Cross Country (15)
Chelsea Drum – Mathematics
Anna Elkin – Master of Social Work
Brooke Gilmore – Dietetics and Nutrition
Courtney Hopkins – Political Science
Lexi King – Exercise Science
Maddie King – Economics
Emma McClellan – Exercise Science
Maddie McHugh – Art History
Clio Ozanne-Jaques – Exercise Science
Nicole Rice – Biological Science
Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science
Victoria Simmons – Biological Science
Cate Tracht – Biological Science
Ylvi Traxler – Linguistics
Lisa Vogelgesang – Psychology
Football (24)
Ryder Anderson – Integrated Marketing Communications
Mac Brown – Integrated Marketing Communications
Jacob Carter – Mechanical Engineering
Spencer Cole – Political Science
Snoop Conner – General Business
Peyton Cox – Sport and Recreation Administration
Jared Farlow – Exercise Science
Hamilton Hall – Integrated Marketing Communications
Nick Haynes – General Business
Michael Howard – Exercise Science
Amani Johnson – Accountancy
Luke Logan – Accountancy
Bryce Mathews – Master of Business Administration
Sam Murphey – Managerial Finance
Samuel Plash – Biomedical Engineering
Jack Propst – Master of Business Administration
Grant Restmeyer – Risk Management and Insurance
Josh Ricketts – Sport and Recreation Administration
MoMo Sanogo – Managerial Finance/Banking & Finance
Tavario Standifer – Sport and Recreation Administration
K.C. Swaim – General Business
Tariqious Tisdale – General Studies
Isaac Way – Entrepreneurship
Charles Wiley – General Studies
Soccer (15)
Sophie Dineen – Exercise Science
Micaela Dusseault – Exercise Science
Channing Foster – Accountancy
Alley Houghton – Exercise Science
Maddy Houghton – Exercise Science
Gabby Little – Master of Business Administration
Molly Martin – Integrated Marketing Communications
Sydney Michalak – Dietetics and Nutrition
Lonnie Mulligan – Dietetics and Nutrition
Ashley Orkus – Accountancy
Madisyn Pezzino – General Studies
Julia Phillips – Exercise Science
Madison Smith – Psychology
Haleigh Stackpole – Biological Science
Chanel Thomas – Managerial Finance
Volleyball (10)
Lauren Bars – Banking and Finance
Avery Bugg – Accountancy
Emily Engelken – Exercise Science
Leah Mulkey – Master of Business Administration
Nicole Purcell – Psychology
Bayleigh Scott – Exercise Science
Emily Stroup – Communication Sciences/Disorders
Aubrey Sultemeier – Marketing and Communications. Strategy
Lauren Thompson – Exercise Science
Nayo Warnell – General Studies
