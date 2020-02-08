Ole Miss Places 71 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss had 71 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced today by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,066 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Grades are based off the 2019 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Rebel football led the way with 24 honorees, followed by 22 from the Rebel men’s (seven) and women’s (15) cross country teams, 15 from soccer and 10 from volleyball.

Men’s Cross Country (7)

Michael Coccia – Managerial Finance

Baylor Franklin – General Business

Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry

Tyler Moore – Mechanical Engineering

Nick Moulai – Exercise Science

Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering

Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering

Women’s Cross Country (15)

Chelsea Drum – Mathematics

Anna Elkin – Master of Social Work

Brooke Gilmore – Dietetics and Nutrition

Courtney Hopkins – Political Science

Lexi King – Exercise Science

Maddie King – Economics

Emma McClellan – Exercise Science

Maddie McHugh – Art History

Clio Ozanne-Jaques – Exercise Science

Nicole Rice – Biological Science

Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science

Victoria Simmons – Biological Science

Cate Tracht – Biological Science

Ylvi Traxler – Linguistics

Lisa Vogelgesang – Psychology

Football (24)

Ryder Anderson – Integrated Marketing Communications

Mac Brown – Integrated Marketing Communications

Jacob Carter – Mechanical Engineering

Spencer Cole – Political Science

Snoop Conner – General Business

Peyton Cox – Sport and Recreation Administration

Jared Farlow – Exercise Science

Hamilton Hall – Integrated Marketing Communications

Nick Haynes – General Business

Michael Howard – Exercise Science

Amani Johnson – Accountancy

Luke Logan – Accountancy

Bryce Mathews – Master of Business Administration

Sam Murphey – Managerial Finance

Samuel Plash – Biomedical Engineering

Jack Propst – Master of Business Administration

Grant Restmeyer – Risk Management and Insurance

Josh Ricketts – Sport and Recreation Administration

MoMo Sanogo – Managerial Finance/Banking & Finance

Tavario Standifer – Sport and Recreation Administration

K.C. Swaim – General Business

Tariqious Tisdale – General Studies

Isaac Way – Entrepreneurship

Charles Wiley – General Studies

Soccer (15)

Sophie Dineen – Exercise Science

Micaela Dusseault – Exercise Science

Channing Foster – Accountancy

Alley Houghton – Exercise Science

Maddy Houghton – Exercise Science

Gabby Little – Master of Business Administration

Molly Martin – Integrated Marketing Communications

Sydney Michalak – Dietetics and Nutrition

Lonnie Mulligan – Dietetics and Nutrition

Ashley Orkus – Accountancy

Madisyn Pezzino – General Studies

Julia Phillips – Exercise Science

Madison Smith – Psychology

Haleigh Stackpole – Biological Science

Chanel Thomas – Managerial Finance

Volleyball (10)

Lauren Bars – Banking and Finance

Avery Bugg – Accountancy

Emily Engelken – Exercise Science

Leah Mulkey – Master of Business Administration

Nicole Purcell – Psychology

Bayleigh Scott – Exercise Science

Emily Stroup – Communication Sciences/Disorders

Aubrey Sultemeier – Marketing and Communications. Strategy

Lauren Thompson – Exercise Science

Nayo Warnell – General Studies

For further academic accolades, follow @RebelsAcademics on Twitter.

FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center and Ole Miss Student-Athlete Development Mission

The mission of the FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center is to promote academic and personal achievement through quality developmental and need-based programs designed to empower and holistically develop student-athletes for life after collegiate athletics.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).