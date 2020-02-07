Tyler Keenan Receives Preseason All-SEC Second Team Honors

As the season draws near for the Ole Miss baseball team, the accolades are starting to roll in for junior third baseman Tyler Kennan. He was recently tabbed to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

The Southeastern Conference released the results of its preseason all-conference team on Thursday as voted on by the league coaches. Keenan landed on the second team, behind only Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin, who was a first-team All-American in 2019.

Previously this offseason, Keenan was named to Preseason All-American teams by D1Baseball and Collegiate Baseball, adding to a growing list of accolades for the junior out of Clayton, North Carolina.

Keenan was named a Freshman All-American by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game in 2018 and came back with an excellent sophomore season. He started all 68 games, hitting .285 with seven doubles, two triples and a team-high 15 home runs.

The Rebel third baseman was named a finalist for the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, which is given annually to the top college baseball player in Mississippi. The Rebel slugger also had an eventful summer, as he was selected to the 2019 College Home Run Derby. Keenan clubbed 40 home runs on that night, including 15 in the final round, en route to a runner-up finish in Omaha.

Keenan was outstanding this fall as well, posting a team-best .396 batting average. He also tied for the team lead in home runs with three and RBI with 12.

The SEC also announced the results of its preseason coaches poll with the Rebels slotting sixth in the stacked Western Division. The 2020 Rebel schedule features all six SEC West foes, in addition to the top three SEC East squads—Vanderbilt, Florida and Georgia.

Ole Miss begins its run to Omaha as they welcome in the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals for a three-game slate on Friday. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m.

HottyToddy.com Staff Report

