Parking in New Garage During Double Decker Saturday Likely $20 for the Day

If approved by the Oxford Board of Aldermen, folks attending this year’s Double Decker Arts Festival can pay $20 to park all day in the downtown parking garage.

The Downtown Parking Advisory Commission finalized details Friday for Double Decker day parking at the garage on April 25.

Last month, representatives from Visit Oxford asked the Commission to consider allowing the tourism organization to manage the parking and split the funds. While commissioners agreed on the $20 cost, the tabled the rest of the discussion and formed a small committee to look into the best way to handle the management of the parking.

Matt Davis, parking director, said Visit Oxford decided not to manage the parking due to the cost of doing so.

“The city and Parking Department will be handling it,” Davis said.

Davis said there will be four or five workers at the entrance of the garage and inside to help people with the kiosks and explaining how to use the Passport app on their phones if they wish to use it to pay the $20.

Davis said the $20 will allow people to park all day, even if they leave for a while and come back; however, there is no guarantee there will be an open spot when they return.

Signs will be placed around the garage Friday night to alert the public that any vehicle left overnight will be given a $50 ticket.

The only way in and out of the garage on Double Decker will be the north entrance.

Also, on Friday, the Commission voted to recommend to the Board of Aldermen to remove the three-hour parking limit on home University of Mississippi football game Saturdays.

Both decisions will have to be approved by the Board of Aldermen; however, changing an ordinance will require at least two readings with a public hearing scheduled for the three-hour time limit removal.