Oxford Crime and Fire Reports from Feb. 6, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 6, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued 28 tickets, investigated 12 wrecks and the following reports.

1 911 hang-up

7 alarms

1 code enforcement

1 credit card fraud

3 disturbing the peace

1 domestic disturbance

2 K9 searches

1 lost property

1 malicious mischief

1 noise violation

2 other agency assists

1 property damage

1 scam

1 shoplifting

2 suspicious activities

2 suspicious persons

2 suspicious vehicles

1 trespassing

4 vehicle searches

1 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI, careless driving, open container, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, littering and failure to comply

1 possession of a schedule 1 drug, suspended driver’s license, no insurance and expired tag

1 possession of a schedule 1 drug and warrant served

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to one wreck and the following reports:

2 agency assists

2 alarms

1 animal complaint

1 civil matter

3 disturbances

2 follow-ups

1 harassment

1 reckless driving

7 service calls

1 suspicious person

1 suspicious vehicle

1 transport

1 unauthorized use of a vehicle

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 felony warrant

1 Metro warrant

1 no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI other

1 DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia

1 writ to take into custody

University Police Department reports are unavailable until further notice due to a website issue.

Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:

12:04 p.m. – 214 Forest Glen Dr. – medical assist

3:49 p.m. – North Parking Garage 72 Ridge Loop – stairwell fire alarm pull station malfunction