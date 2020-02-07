Night to Shine, Tebow Foundation Celebrate Community Members with Special Needs

By Lauren Davis

Hottytoddy.com intern

The annual Night to Shine event is continuing to shine a new light on individuals with special needs in the Oxford community. For one extraordinary night, each attendee gets to be king and queen at the dance.

The event, funded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, aims to show the love of God and to honor individuals with special needs who are ages 14 years and older.

Churches all around the world host this event on the first Friday of February and local church Grace Bible Church hosts the event in Oxford. Co-chair of Night to Shine Oxford, Shannon Richardson, said they are thrilled at the growth this event made from its inaugural year.

“Night to Shine Oxford hosted 95 honored guests the first year (2019), and we now have 146 honored guests registered this year,” she said.

Richardson said the church became interested in hosting this event because of their dedication to families who have special needs. She said when they found out about the Tim Tebow Foundation and this event, they immediately wanted to become the host church.

Night to Shine all around the world and in the Oxford community never fails to touch those involved. Richardson said last year one of the honored guests came to her crying tears of joy and expressed that this night was the happiest night of his life. Richardson wants to make sure every honored guest who walks through the doors feel loved and appreciated.

“We hope and pray that…they would know they are a loved and cherished member of our community and a beautiful child of God,” she said.

Night to Shine will be held at the Oxford Conference Center this Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-9 p.m.