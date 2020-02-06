Voter Registration Deadline Fast Approaching for Primary

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming primary election is fast approaching.

The Mississippi primary election is March 10. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is just four days away at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

For those who won’t be able to make it to the polls on election day, the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office started taking absentee ballots on Jan. 27 and will continue to accept them until March 7.

Absentee ballots can be cast in person up until noon on March 7. Ballots being mailed in must be received by 5 p.m. on March 9. This is not a postmark deadline but an actual receipt deadline.

If a runoff is needed, the runoff election will be held on March 31. The deadline to register in time for the runoff election is March 2.

On the Republican ballot, there are three running for president – Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Bill Weld take on incumbent Pres. Donald Trump.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is the lone candidate on the Republican ballot.

For the U.S. House of Representatives for the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Trent Kelly has no Republican opposition in the primary.

The Democratic ballot has 10 people running for president – Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Peter Buttigieg, Tulgabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

For U.S. Senate, Tobey Bernard Bartee and Mike Espy will vie for the Democratic win.

Democrat Antonia Eliason is the only candidate for the U.S. House of Rep 1st Congressional District and will automatically face-off against Kelly in November.

The 2020 General Election will be on Nov. 3. The registration deadline for the presidential election is Oct. 5.