Tyree Snags Career-High Score in Win Over Gamecocks

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Senior Breein Tyree set a new career-high of 38 points to guide the Ole Miss Rebels to their second conference victory Wednesday night over the South Carolina Gamecocks 84-70.

“We beat a really good team that is playing as good as anybody in the league,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “I thought our team, start to finish, was one of our very best games of the year.”

Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) led the whole game and only allowed the Gamecocks to get within one point early in the contest at 11-10.

Sophomore Blake Hinson finished the night with 13 points and was able to drive to the bucket.

“I thought it was the best he has played maybe since he has been here,” Davis said. “He is maturing as a player with two or three assists and not settling.”

Junior Khadim Sy recorded 10 points to join Hinson and Tyree in double figures.

“Tyree was execptional tonight as he got going late in the game with some three’s,” Davis said. “Early he drove the ball and got to the line 13 times. When he does that he is going to have a big game.”

South Carolina was led on the court by Jermaine Couisnard with 28 points while Maik Kotsar added 19 points to the stats column.

In the second half, Ole Miss had a double-digit lead in the contest. South Carolina was able to cut it down to an eight-point game then the Rebels found a way to push it back out.

“I was really proud of us,” Davis said.

Ole Miss out-rebounded the Gamecocks 39-29 on the glass.

“It was a good feeling to win an SEC home game,” Davis said. “I told our team, ‘Lets go win the month of February.’ We have a lot of good basketball ahead of us.”

The Rebels return to action on Saturday as they welcome to the Pavilion the Florida Gators. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN 2.

