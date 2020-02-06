Ole Miss Rebel Weekend Starter Makes Statement on DUI

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss starting pitcher sophomore Doug Nikhazy issued a statement on Twitter Thursday morning following his arrest Monday for driving under the influence.

“I can’t begin to put into words how horrible I feel about my decisions and the attention it has brought to our team and this great university,” Nikhazy said. “I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and the entire Ole Miss family for distracting everyone from our team and the season. I sincerely regret my actions and the way they have affected the community that has given me so much. Going forward, I will do everything in my power to represent this university in the best possible way.”

A first offense DUI is a misdemeanor charge.

As a freshman, Nikhazy set the Ole Miss freshman record with 86 strikeouts and was named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2019.

The Rebels open the 2020 season next Friday afternoon against the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Swayze. As of Thursday, it remained unknown whether Nikhazy will pitch the game.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).