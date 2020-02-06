More Rain, Some Snow Tonight Possible in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a few showers and possible snowflakes, Oxford will get a chance to dry out a bit over the next three days.

On Wednesday, heavy rain showers and thunderstorms pounded Oxford and Lafayette County for more of the day with the heaviest hitting around 4 p.m. The rain fell on top of an already drenched landscape after several days of wet weather.

The burst of storms in the late afternoon caused some flash flooding in the city of Oxford and East Jackson Avenue, South Lamar Boulevard, University Avenue, Jefferson Avenue and other roads.

In Lafayette County, Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Quarles said there was a small mudslide on Old Taylor Road where a driveway was washed.

“It cleared soon thereafter,” Quarles said Thursday.

By morning, most of the rain waters had receded.

Oxford’s Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Allgood said light rain and showers are expected to fall mainly after 3 p.m. and into the night.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain and snow before 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“The low temp is only 31 degrees tonight, so unless we see some accumulation or freezing on bridges or overpasses, I don’t think snow showers will be an issue,” Allgood said.

Rain remains out of the forecast for the next three days but returns Sunday night with a 50 percent chance of showers overnight. Rain is also expected on Monday through Wednesday; however, the high temperatures are expected to climb back into the 60s after a chilly Friday.