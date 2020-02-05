Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today in Oxford, Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.comLibrary
While no official watches have been issued as of 3 p.m., the National Weather Service is warning all Mid-South residents to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather this afternoon and into the evening.
The Oxford-Lafayette County area has a slight risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds as the primary weather threat.
Secondary threats include hail and the possibility of tornadoes.
Heavy rain is also expected a half and three-quarters of an inch possible today.
Several southern and southcentral counties were under tornado warnings between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
The Lafayette County School District canceled all afterschool events for today due to the weather.
More rain and cooler temps are expected Thursday.