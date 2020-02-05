Oxford, Lafayette Honor Athletes During National Signing Day

By Megan Suttles

Hottytoddy.com intern

mwsuttle@go.olemiss.edu

Early Wednesday morning the Oxford High School library was filled with smiles from coaches, parents and players celebrating National Signing Day.

National Signing Day 2020 at Oxford High School Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

Ten players signed their letters of intent to make the important decision of where they will spend the next two to four years of their lives. Two players signed with the United States Naval Academy, one player to Itawamba Community College, and the other seven to Northwest Community College.

John Meagher, a former team captain for the football team, decided to sign with the United States Naval Academy.

“I’ve always wanted to serve my country, play college football, and fly airplanes,” Meagher said. “The Navy gave me the best way to do all three.”

Meagher is following the footsteps of his dad, Pat, who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1991, and his brother who graduated in 2018.

Oxford High School’s senior class football accomplishments include a 31-8 record, two playoff runs in 2018 and 2019, their first 6A playoff in school history, a 1-6A region championship, and the first state championship in the school’s history.

The basketball team’s accomplishments include a 91-29 overall record, 20-7 record thus far in 2019-2020, and three postseason appearances in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

At Lafayette High School, eight football players signed their national letter of intent to continue their days on the gridiron including:

Levi Lott — Mississippi College

Austin Wilson — Northwest Community College

Dylan Christman — Northwest Community College

DB Bennett— Belhaven / Milsaps

Randy Anderson — Northwest Community College

Tabias Brown— Northeast Community College

Keaton Hunter-McIntosh—Northeast Community College

Tavion Prather— Northwest Community College (Early Enrollee)