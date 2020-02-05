Ole Miss Welcomes South Carolina to the Pavilion for an SEC Showdown

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of the Pavilion to open up a three-game homestand this evening as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7 SEC) is coming off of a 73-63 loss to the LSU Tigers down on the Bayou. Devontae Shuler led the Rebels with 28 points and seven rebounds. In the last two outings, he has averaged 27.0 ppg.

Senior Breein Tyree has been held way below his season average in his last two outings with eight (Auburn) and nine (LSU) point outings.

The Somerset, New Jersey native ranks third in the SEC in scoring in conference play (20.6 ppg) and overall (17.9 ppg); he is the SEC’s active leader in career points (1,545) and field goals made (524).

Junior Khadim Sy has averaged 13.3 ppg over the past three games which is four points above his scoring average.

South Carolina (13-8, 5-3 SEC) is riding a three-game winning streak with victories over Vanderbilt (90-64), Arkansas (79-77) and Missouri (76-54). South Carolina is the SEC’s best defensive team in terms of field goal percentage, holding opponents to a 38.4 percent clip that ranks 19th nationally. The Gamecocks also sit 23rd in the country in defending the three at 29.3 percent. AJ Lawson leads the Gamecocks in scoring at 13.9 ppg, while Jermain Couisnard adds 10.6 ppg and paces the team in assists (2.9 per game). Senior Maik Kotsar brings down 6.6 boards per game as South Carolina’s best rebounder, averaging 9.8 ppg as well.

Tonight’s matchup will be the 41st meeting on the hardwood between the two schools. The Rebels and the Gamecocks have each won 20 games apiece in the series. In the last meeting, South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 79-64 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Fans can watch the game on the SEC Network or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Sports Network.

